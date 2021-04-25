Spurgeon produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over San Jose.
Spurgeon joined a first-period rush and beat San Jose netminder Martin Jones from the right faceoff circle to stake Minnesota to a 3-0 lead. It was the first goal in the last six games for Spurgeon, who has 19 points on the year.
