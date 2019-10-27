Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks up second goal of year
Spurgeon scored a goal on two shots and added two hits and two blocks in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Spurgeon closed out the scoring with 7:36 left in the second period, stealing a puck in front of the LA net and depositing it for his second goal of the year. It snapped a personal six-game goal drought for Spurgeon and was his first point in five games. The 29-year-old hit career highs of 43 points and 14 goals in 2018-19 and has five points in his first 11 games this season.
