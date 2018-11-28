Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks up three assists
Spurgeon recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.
The 28-year-old Spurgeon now has 14 points in 24 games. The Wild blueliner has not been as consistent a point producer this year as he's been in years past. However, the defenseman has tallied four assists in his last two games so perhaps Spurgeon is heating up.
