Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Picks up three assists

Spurgeon recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The 28-year-old Spurgeon now has 14 points in 24 games. The Wild blueliner has not been as consistent a point producer this year as he's been in years past. However, the defenseman has tallied four assists in his last two games so perhaps Spurgeon is heating up.

More News
Our Latest Stories