Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Pops up on IR

Spurgeon is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Spurgeon is already slated to miss Minnesota's next two games, so this move is little more than a paper transaction. The diminutive defenseman, who racked up 15 points in 23 games prior to being injured, will be joining the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that begins Sunday against the Blackhawks and could get back into the lineup during that stretch.