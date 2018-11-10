Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts plus-4 rating

Spurgeon tallied a pair of assists, a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Ducks on Friday.

The 28-year-old and his defenseman partner Jonas Brodin each had huge nights. For Spurgeon, it gives him four points and 10 shots in the last five games. He now also has a plus-3 rating this season to go with three goals and 10 points. It's still early, but Spurgeon is on pace for a career high in goals and points.