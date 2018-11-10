Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts plus-4 rating
Spurgeon tallied a pair of assists, a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Ducks on Friday.
The 28-year-old and his defenseman partner Jonas Brodin each had huge nights. For Spurgeon, it gives him four points and 10 shots in the last five games. He now also has a plus-3 rating this season to go with three goals and 10 points. It's still early, but Spurgeon is on pace for a career high in goals and points.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Delivers empty-net assist•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two-point effort not enough for win•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slow night in opener•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Collects first postseason point•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Ready to roll for Game 1•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game 1 status likely coming down to warmups•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...