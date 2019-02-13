Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts three-point night

Spurgeon scored a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The big three-point night pushes his shooting percentage to 9.8 percent, which is near a career high, but even if he experiences a setback in the category, owners have already received more from Spurgeon than they expected this season, much of it having to do with stud blueliner Mathew Dumba being out long term. Spurgeon's 35 points through 57 games is four points shy of a career high, and with his next goal, he'll set a new career-best mark in that category too. He has 11 goals and 24 assists this season.