Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts three-point night
Spurgeon scored a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
The big three-point night pushes his shooting percentage to 9.8 percent, which is near a career high, but even if he experiences a setback in the category, owners have already received more from Spurgeon than they expected this season, much of it having to do with stud blueliner Mathew Dumba being out long term. Spurgeon's 35 points through 57 games is four points shy of a career high, and with his next goal, he'll set a new career-best mark in that category too. He has 11 goals and 24 assists this season.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Closing in on career highs•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Continues to shine•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Enjoying good stretch•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Five points in last two games•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Three even-strength points in win•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: On career-best scoring pace•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...