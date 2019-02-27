Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Producing on both ends
Spurgeon has five points and 20 blocks while averaging 24:26 of ice time in his last 10 games.
The 29-year-old has been a stalwart for Minnesota this campaign, racking up 37 points and 110 blocks in 64 games. Spurgeon has also been producing on the man advantage, racking up seven points in 2:13 of average ice time. With opportunity and production on both ends of the ice, Spurgeon continues to be a decent fantasy option each night.
