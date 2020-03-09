Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Provides 20th helper
Spurgeon notched a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Spurgeon had the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's first of two tallies in the contest. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists), 112 shots, 102 blocked shots and 61 hits in 62 games. He'll likely fall short of last year's career-high 43 point output, but Spurgeon remains a solid option for fantasy owners.
