Spurgeon scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Spurgeon ended an eight-game point drought when he tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. Prior to the slump, he had picked up three goals and two assists in a four-game span, so fantasy managers would likely prefer to see him find a little more consistency. The veteran defenseman has 12 points, 56 shots on net, 23 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances.
