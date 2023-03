Spurgeon notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Spurgeon helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's opening-minute tally. The Wild's offense hasn't been great lately, with Spurgeon contributing just three assists over his last 14 games. The defenseman has 27 points, 120 shots on net, 148 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-25 rating through 62 contests overall.