Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Racks up three points in victory

Spurgeon netted his third goal of the season and added two helpers in Thursday's win over the Predators.

Spurgeon has been a very reliable fantasy blueliner this season, managing 14 points in 18 contests. The 27-year-old logs monstrous minutes and plays on the first power-play unit, making him an all-around fantasy stud. Spurgeon came very close to the 40-point barrier in 2016-17 and could easily get there this time around. His 29:13 of ice time Thursday showcases just how valuable he truly is to the Wild and fantasy goers.