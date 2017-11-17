Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Racks up three points in victory
Spurgeon netted his third goal of the season and added two helpers in Thursday's win over the Predators.
Spurgeon has been a very reliable fantasy blueliner this season, managing 14 points in 18 contests. The 27-year-old logs monstrous minutes and plays on the first power-play unit, making him an all-around fantasy stud. Spurgeon came very close to the 40-point barrier in 2016-17 and could easily get there this time around. His 29:13 of ice time Thursday showcases just how valuable he truly is to the Wild and fantasy goers.
