Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Reaches 40-point plateau

Spurgeon posted a goal, two shots on net, four blocks, two hits and a plus-1 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.

With the score, Spurgeon added to his career best in the category and reached the 40-point plateau for the first time in his career. Spurgeon has been able to tally those marks with a 9.6 shooting percentage, which is his best since his rookie season of 2010-11. Spurgeon has 13 goals and 40 points with a plus-9 rating and 135 shots on net in 72 games this season.