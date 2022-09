Spurgeon (abdomen) is expected to skate with Group A on Thursday in the first day of on-ice activities at the Wild's training camp.

Spurgeon had core muscle surgery in May and was given a six-week timeline, so it's no surprise he's ready for camp. The 32-year-old will likely take on his usual top-four role on the blue line with a healthy share of power-play time this year, so fantasy managers can consider him a solid depth option in standard formats.