Coach Dean Evason said Wednesday that Spurgeon (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was unable to suit up out of the Wild's restart Tuesday, but he won't have to wait long to return to the lineup. The captain has accumulated just two assists while averaging 22:13 of ice time through 11 games this season. Expect Spurgeon to assume his usual role on the top power-play unit and defensive pair for Thursday's game.