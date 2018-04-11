Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Ready to roll for Game 1
Spurgeon (hamstring) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Spurgeon missed the last 12 games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but the Wild will be happy to have him in their lineup for Game 1 even if he's still not 100 percent, as he's been one of their best blueliners this campaign, totaling nine goals and 37 points in 61 contests. He's expected to skate in his usual role on Minnesota's second pairing and second power-play unit against the Jets.
