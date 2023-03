Spurgeon provided two assists in Minnesota's 5-1 victory over Seattle on Monday.

Spurgeon got the primary helper on Jacob Middleton's game-opening goal, and his second assist was recorded during a Minnesota power play. Spurgeon has 10 goals and 33 points in 73 appearances this season. He's recorded three assists over his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet for four straight outings from March 15-23.