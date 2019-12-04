Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Reportedly has broken hand
Spurgeon broke his right hand when he blocked a shot in Tuesday's win over Florida, The Athletic reports.
Spurgeon suffered the injury on a blocked shot from Aleksander Barkov on the penalty kill late in the first period, and didn't return to the ice. It sounds like it could be a significant injury, but more will be known about the injury after he has more tests on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.