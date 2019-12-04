Play

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Reportedly has broken hand

Spurgeon broke his right hand when he blocked a shot in Tuesday's win over Florida, The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon suffered the injury on a blocked shot from Aleksander Barkov on the penalty kill late in the first period, and didn't return to the ice. It sounds like it could be a significant injury, but more will be known about the injury after he has more tests on Wednesday.

