Spurgeon (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Spurgeon will end up only missing two games with the injury. The captain will likely resume a top-four role heading into the first-round playoff series versus the Blues. Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn are the most likely players to exit the lineup Friday.
