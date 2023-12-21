Spurgeon (lower body) will be sidelined versus Montreal on Thursday but hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Boston, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Spurgeon will be out of action for his fifth straight contest due to his lower-body issue but at least seems to be trending in the right direction. The blueliner has yet to score a goal in 13 games this season while managing just 17 shots. Despite the lack of shots, Spurgeon has continued to feature with the man advantage, earning three of his four assists on the power play.