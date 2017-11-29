Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Ruled out of additional contests
Spurgeon (groin) won't suit up for "the next couple" of games, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.
The dynamic defenseman has already missed a game due to the injury and continues to undergo further evaluations in an attempt to determine the severity of the injury. This announcement effectively rules Spurgeon out until at least Tuesday's contest in Los Angeles, which likely means the recently recalled Ryan Murphy will see time in the Wild lineup.
