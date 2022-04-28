Spurgeon (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Flames but could still be cleared to suit up versus Colorado on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his upper-body problem. In his last 15 contests, the 32-year-old Edmonton native managed 11 points, including four power-play assists. Whenever cleared to play, Spurgeon should reclaim his place with the No. 1 power-play unit where he figures to offer solid fantasy value on the heels of a 39-point season.