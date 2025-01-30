Spurgeon scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Spurgeon has two goals and an assist over four contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. His goal Wednesday was his 400th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 903rd appearance. The defenseman looks to be in a groove and could give fantasy managers a boost prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Spurgeon has six goals, 16 points (four on the power play), 65 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 36 outings in a top-four role this season.