Spurgeon scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Spurgeon's first goal and point of the season opened the scoring at 14:04 of the first period. The 35-year-old defenseman has surprisingly occupied a spot on the second power-play unit instead of Brock Faber, though neither of them is challenging Zeev Buium's spot on the first unit. Spurgeon has added four shots on net, three hits, seven blocks and a minus-4 rating through three contests. He's a steady top-four blueliner, and if he retains a power-play spot, he'll have appeal as a depth option in fantasy.