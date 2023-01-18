Spurgeon scored two goals on five shots, fueling the Wild to a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Spurgeon opened the scoring for the Wild, beating Charlie Lindgren with a shot from the point. He also scored the game-winning goal in a similar fashion with a slap shot from the blue line. This game snaps Spurgeon's five-game pointless streak and marks his first goal in seven games. On the season, Spurgeon has seven goals and 21 points in 43 games.