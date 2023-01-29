Spurgeon scored a goal on six shots, fueling the Wild to a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Spurgeon scored on a one-timer off a nice feed from Frederick Gaudreau to knot the game at 2-2. The Wild's captain now has points in four of his last six games, with four of those points being goals. On the season, Spurgeon has nine goals and 24 points in 48 games.