Spurgeon notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's goal in the last minute of the first period. The 33-year-old Spurgeon got some rest, sitting out two of the Wild's last three regular-season contests, though much of that advantage was likely lost after he saw 34:32 of ice time in Monday's Game 1. The blueliner will continue to play a key role in all situations as the Wild's defensive leader.