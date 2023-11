Spurgeon is expected to be unavailable for at least the Wild's next two games, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Spurgeon will have missed 14 games when Minnesota faces Dallas on Sunday. The continued absence of the veteran no doubt factored into the club's decision to bring in Zach Bogosian while trading away Calen Addison. Whenever Spurgeon is given the all-clear, he could find himself slotting into the No. 1 power-play unit which should bolster his offensive upside.