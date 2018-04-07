Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to practice Monday

Spurgeon (hamstring) is expected to practice Monday, according to coach Bruce Boudreau, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports

Minnesota's eighth-year defenseman will miss Saturday's regular-season finale against the Sharks, but he'll practice Monday with his sights set on playoff action. The Wild didn't move past the conference quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons even with the two-way skater healthy, but he's finished with 38- and 37-point regular-season outputs and has little trouble hitting triple-digit blocked shots totals on a yearly basis, so it's obvious that Spurgeon will be welcomed back with open arms once healthy.