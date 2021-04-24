Spurgeon managed an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Spurgeon had the lone helper on Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally at 7:44 of the first period. The 31-year-old Spurgeon has improved in April with seven points in 12 games this month. He's at 17 points, 77 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 45 outings overall. The veteran blueliner continues to log minutes on the top pairing and first power-play unit.