Spurgeon recorded three power-play assists and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Spurgeon helped out on both of Kirill Kaprizov's goals as well as the first of Kevin Fiala's three tallies in the game. Over his last nine games, Spurgeon has three goals and six helpers, with seven of those nine points coming on the power play. He's beginning to round into his usual form, but his slow start to the year has him at just 15 points through 37 outings. The Alberta native has added 69 shots on net, 67 blocks and a minus-1 rating.