Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Signs seven-year extension
Spurgeon signed a seven-year, $53 million extension ($7.57 million AAV) with the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Spurgeon reached career highs in goals (14), assists (29) and points (43) last year, and he was also instrumental on the team's man advantage with 11 power-play points. He was strong defensively as well with a 51.5 Corsi For percentage and 145 blocked shots. The 29-year-old is now has the highest cap hit on the team and is locked down through the 2026-27 season.
