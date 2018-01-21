Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slap shot leads to another goal

Spurgeon rifled a shot from the left point on the power play in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Lightning.

Spurgeon anticipated a loose puck off the draw and leaned fully into the shot for his sixth goal of the season. He's now up to 24 points in 38 games, and checks out as an underrated fantasy contributor.

