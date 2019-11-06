Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slings assist
Spurgeon posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Spurgeon's starting to heat up -- the 29-year-old defenseman has four points in his last five games. Overall, Spurgeon has managed eight points, 28 shots and 22 blocked shots in 15 contests.
