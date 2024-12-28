Spurgeon recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Spurgeon has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going eight contests without a point. The 35-year-old defenseman had a shot attempted redirected in by Marcus Foligno in the third period. Spurgeon remains more of a defensive pillar, but he's held his own on offense with 13 points, 58 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-4 rating through 30 appearances this season.
