Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slow night in opener
Spurgeon skated for 24:05 in Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Avalanche, but he came up empty on his lone shot attempt.
Spurgeon fashioned nine goals and tied a career-high 28 assists over 61 games for the Wild last season. He's a solid two-way contributor who should settle into a groove before long.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Collects first postseason point•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Ready to roll for Game 1•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game 1 status likely coming down to warmups•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Awaiting final clearance•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to practice Monday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Will remain in Minnesota•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...