Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slow night in opener

Spurgeon skated for 24:05 in Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Avalanche, but he came up empty on his lone shot attempt.

Spurgeon fashioned nine goals and tied a career-high 28 assists over 61 games for the Wild last season. He's a solid two-way contributor who should settle into a groove before long.

