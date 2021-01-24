Spurgeon has no points, 10 shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 24:50 of ice time through the first five games this season.

Spurgeon earned the captain role this offseason, but the new role has yet to translate to offense on the ice. Despite going pointless in the early going, the diminutive defenseman sits 15th in the league in time on ice per game this season (24:50). Spurgeon is still seeing an average of 4:33 of power-play time, so don't expect the 31-year-old to stay pointless for long.