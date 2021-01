Spurgeon notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Spurgeon got his first point of the campaign, an assist, on Nick Bjugstad's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Spurgeon has added 10 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-3 rating in six appearances. A proven threat to score from the blue line, Spurgeon should eventually right the ship. He's recorded at least 10 power-play points in each of the last three seasons.