Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Snipes for the game-winner Saturday

Spurgeon unleashed a rocket for the game-winning goal Saturday against Calgary.

It was the first marker of the season for Spurgeon, who also picked up an assist on Chris Stewart's power-play tally that opened the scoring. Having posted at least 10 goals in each of his previous two seasons, Spurgeon has become a valuable fantasy asset. He was credited with fiour blocked shots Saturday and is now up to five points through six games. Given his heavy workload and role on the first power-play unit, Spurgeon is worth inserting into your lineup whenever Minnesota takes to the ice.