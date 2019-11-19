Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Solid start offensively

Spurgeon has racked up two goals and ten points while averaging 22:58 of ice time through the first 20 games.

Spurgeon hasn't disappointed after cashing in a huge payday to the tune of $53 million over the next seven years with the Wild. He's been averaging 2:30 on the power play, and leads his team in assists with eight. He's also racked up plenty of stats in sneaky categories, with 42 shots, 21 hits and 31 blocks through the first 20 games. On the negative side, Spurgeon is a tough minus-12 this campaign, second-worse to just Eric Staal on his team.