Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Struggles versus Jets

Spurgeon was held without a point Thursday and finished with a minus-4 rating in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Through three games, Spurgeon has no points and holds a minus-8 rating. The performance Thursday was particularly poor, but it's early and he still has plenty of time to turn things around. The Wild next play Pittsburgh on Saturday and in 12 career contests versus the Penguins, Spurgeon only has three points.