Spurgeon left Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche with an upper-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Per Russo, head coach Dean Evason doesn't know how long Spurgeon will be sidelined by the injury. There was no obvious play where Spurgeon appeared hurt, so the nature of his injury will remain uncertain for now. The Wild are also missing Matt Dumba (lower body) -- with Spurgeon out, Dakota Mermis or Matt Bartkowski could enter the lineup, while Carson Soucy may move up to the top pairing.