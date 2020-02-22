Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Summons hats in hometown

Spurgeon recorded a natural hat trick in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

It was a game to remember for the Edmonton native, whose hat trick propelled the Wild to a comeback road victory. Spurgeon added six shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. The 30-year-old now has 10 tallies, 28 points, 102 shots, 87 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 53 outings this year.