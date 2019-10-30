Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Supplies power-play assist

Spurgeon had a power-play helper and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Spurgeon set up Ryan Suter's tally in the second period, stretching the Wild's lead to 3-0 at the time. Spurgeon is right in line with what's expected of him offensively, with six points in 12 contests. The blueliner also carries a minus-10 rating with 19 blocked shots and 21 shots on goal this year.