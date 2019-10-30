Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Supplies power-play assist
Spurgeon had a power-play helper and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Spurgeon set up Ryan Suter's tally in the second period, stretching the Wild's lead to 3-0 at the time. Spurgeon is right in line with what's expected of him offensively, with six points in 12 contests. The blueliner also carries a minus-10 rating with 19 blocked shots and 21 shots on goal this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.