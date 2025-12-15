Spurgeon scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Spurgeon has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. While his tally came with the man advantage Sunday, Spurgeon may struggle to get power-play minutes now that Quinn Hughes is on the team. Spurgeon could continue to work on the second unit, but the Wild may want to save him for more defensive assignments where he thrives. The 36-year-old blueliner has two goals, eight points, 35 shots on net, 45 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances this season.