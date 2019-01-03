Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Three even-strength points in win

Spurgeon collected a goal and two assists to pace the Wild to a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

More attention is on Spurgeon since Mathew Dumba (pectoral) is facing a long-term absence, but he just now put an end to a seven-game point drought. Spurgeon has five goals and 17 helpers through 39 games, but with only one goal and four apples on the man advantage, he has a little bit of work to do to catch his power-play total (13) from last season.