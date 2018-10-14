Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two-point effort not enough for win

Spurgeon collected a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Hurricanes.

All of the damaged from Spurgeon took place ahead of the third period. The 5-foot-9, 168-pound defenseman plays with so much heart and determination that it's easy to overlook his diminutive stature. Oddly enough, despite the game going into overtime, this was the first time in four games to start the season that Spurgeon didn't see at least 24 minutes of ice time -- he iced 23:39 in this one, so close enough.