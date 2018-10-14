Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two-point effort not enough for win
Spurgeon collected a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Hurricanes.
All of the damaged from Spurgeon took place ahead of the third period. The 5-foot-9, 168-pound defenseman plays with so much heart and determination that it's easy to overlook his diminutive stature. Oddly enough, despite the game going into overtime, this was the first time in four games to start the season that Spurgeon didn't see at least 24 minutes of ice time -- he iced 23:39 in this one, so close enough.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Slow night in opener•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Collects first postseason point•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Ready to roll for Game 1•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Game 1 status likely coming down to warmups•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Awaiting final clearance•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Set to practice Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...