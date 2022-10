Spurgeon scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

His first goal of the season came with less than five minutes left in the third period and forced OT, but the Wild came up short in extra time. Spurgeon had just one point, an assist, through his first four games of the season, and without a consistent spot on the first power-play unit, the veteran blueliner could have a hard time reaching the 40-point plateau again.