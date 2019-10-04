Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Two shots on goal Thursday

Spurgeon had two shots on goal, two blocked shots and was a minus-2 in Thursday's loss at Nashville.

Spurgeon didn't produce much offense in the season opener but he had 2:23 of power-play ice time. He'll look to build on last season's career highs in goals (14), assists (29) and points (43). He begins the season playing with Jonas Brodin on the WIld's second blue-line pairing.