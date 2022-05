Spurgeon recently had surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to be fully recovered in six weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon played in 50 of the team's final 52 games of the season, producing 32 points across an average 21:27 of ice time during that span while bothered with the abdominal issue. The Wild captain should be fully healed well in advance of training camp opening in mid-September.