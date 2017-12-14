Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Will be on four-game road trip

Spurgeon (groin) will accompany the Wild on a four-game road trip that begins in Chicago on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

An undersized defenseman listed at 5-foot-9, the ever-improving Spurgeon has silenced critics with his silky-smooth skating and penchant for making plays. Furthermore, he's averaging a whopping 25:40 of ice time this season with 2:41 of power-play action, so his eventual return should provide a noticeable boost for the Wild and fantasy owners alike.